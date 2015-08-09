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Valentino Funghi
iampatrickpilz
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fog covered forest
Mist rolls down
A map marker
Sankt Anton am Arlberg
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
green
mountains
clouds
grey
scenic
austria
alps
cloudy
pine
haze
wanderlust
overcast
treeline
st anton
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