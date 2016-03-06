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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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Featured in
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Cool Tones
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focused photo of a snow flake
Snowflake macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
iphone
design
grey
winter wallpaper
ice
focus
snow wallpaper
winter background
bokeh
crystal
snowflake
cold
macro
holiday wallpaper
holiday background
snow background
snowflake background
icicle
Public domain images
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