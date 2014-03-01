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Tirza van Dijk
tirzavandijk
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focused photo of a leaves
Autumn leaves on path
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
outdoor
school
road
free
trees
grass
photo
park
focus
outdoors
walk
ground
fence
blurry
outside
close-up
autumn
fall
sunlight
Historical images
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