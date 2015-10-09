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Christian Bisbo Johnsen
cbisbo
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focus photography of green plant at daytime
Green plant columns
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
flower
green
pattern
plant
farm
agriculture
plants
leaf
gardening
grow
macro
fern
fresh
organic
growing
basil
detail
season
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