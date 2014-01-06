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focus photography of forest trail during daytime
Brown forest footpath
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 6, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
grass
grey
field
stone
path
soil
woods
outdoors
dirt
explore
grass background
woodland
wanderlust
walkway
ground level
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