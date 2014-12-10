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Robert Kresse
robertkresse
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focus photography of black fly
Fly resting on leaf
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
eyes
leaf
blur
insect
macro
close up
wings
blurry
fly
bug
wing
closeup
close-up
greeen
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