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Marcus Dall Col
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focus photo of yellow daisy flower on body of water
Floating yellow flower
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T4i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
flower
orange
yellow
reflection
floral
broken
pond
flat
floating
still
float
ripped
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