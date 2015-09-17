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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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focus photo of woman in black cap-sleeved shirt holding smartphone while taking photo
Photographing Times Square
A map marker
Times Square, United States
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Published on
September 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
city
phone
iphone
street
mobile phone
urban
lady
blur
teenager
tattoo
bokeh
busy street
sightseeing
taking a photo
mobile device
people
human
times square
Royalty-free images
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