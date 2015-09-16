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Markus Spiske
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focus photo of red daisy on rock formation
Beautiful flower on pebbles
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
pink
wellness
vintage
red
spa
rock
floral
stone
sunlight
rocks
daisy
blur
stones
single flower
pebbles
pebble
composition
gerbera
hot stone
HD Wallpapers
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