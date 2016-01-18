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Shruthi Gowda
shruthi5987
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focus photo of purple petaled flowers
Flowers in a teapot
A map marker
New Delhi, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 18, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
interior design
natural
plant
pink
white
interior
floral
close up
vase
ceramic
decor
florist
petal
teapot
rustic
traditional
case
tea room
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