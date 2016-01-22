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Cristy Zinn
c_zinn
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focus photo of pink rose
Single Rose
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
rose
pink
red
window
leaf
romance
blossom
bokeh
bloom
petal
stem
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