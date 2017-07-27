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Andrew McElroy
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focus photo of gray and black canoe on body of water under green leaf tree
Canoe
A map marker
Wilbur Dam, Elizabethton, United States
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Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone XS Max
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
grey
lake
boat
leaf
rock
fog
gray
mist
clear
foggy
canoe
tranquil
greens
cooler
rocky
transportation
united states
vessel
rowboat
HDR images
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