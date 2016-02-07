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Kristina Balić
daisyk9
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focus photo of four brown pretzels
Pretzel pole
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
outdoor
shadow
sunlight
baking
bokeh
eat
pretzel
sesame
delicious
pretzels
hang
jewelry
ornament
bling
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