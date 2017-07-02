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Doug Swinson
dougswinson
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focus photo of brown and white owl
Barn Owl
A map marker
Penetanguishene, Canada
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Published on
July 2, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
grass
white
grey
field
eyes
owl
brown
feather
wings
feathers
barn owl
fluffy
eyesight
animal
canada
hawk
buzzard
beak
booby
Backgrounds
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