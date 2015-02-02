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Grant McCurdy
gmccurdy
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focus photo of black and gray vintage camera on brown surface
Vintage black kodak camera
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
blue
vintage
wood
camera
grey
purple
glass
retro
bokeh
lens
antique
analog
vintage camera
kodak
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