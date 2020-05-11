Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cecilia Kusel
@cieramedia
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Narrow alley in Venice, Italy
Related collections
Holiday Mood
443 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Portraits
705 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
People Images & Pictures
human
Snow, Ice, and Winter
714 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Related tags
walkway
path
flagstone
home decor
pavement
sidewalk
cobblestone
HD Windows Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
wall
banister
handrail
Free images