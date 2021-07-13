Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Stampfli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
fowl
poultry
turkey bird
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Merry
150 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Portraits
689 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
Coffee o'clock
37 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
Coffee Images
cup
cafe