Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maartje ter Beek
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 5, 2022
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A food platter gift!
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
food gift
food platter
fresh fruit
high tea
mothersday
food photogaphy
berries
desserts
sandwiches
wraps
brunch
gift
sweets
confectionery
lunch
meal
snack
dish
dinner
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Sweet Smell
121 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Data Communication
21 photos · Curated by Jon Schwabish
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Travel
291 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture