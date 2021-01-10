Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sebastian Sulinski
@ssulinski
Download free
Share
Info
Lake District National Park, Penrith, United Kingdom
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lake District, Arthur’s Pike side of the Ullswater
Related collections
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
164 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Make Art
86 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
piano
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos
· Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
HD Grey Wallpapers
lake district national park
penrith
united kingdom
HD Sky Wallpapers
mountain range
arthur’s pike
ullswater
Winter Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
Creative Commons images