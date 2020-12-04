Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charles Chen
@color0911
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Girl Portrait photography
Related collections
Little Ones
446 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
little
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Metro
152 photos
· Curated by Mavyn Design
metro
building
HD City Wallpapers
Faded Adventures 🌲
111 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
adventure
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
Nature Images
female
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
Girls Photos & Images
face
planter
herbs
yard
tree trunk
Leaf Backgrounds
Free pictures