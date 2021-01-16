Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadezhda Spasibenko
@nadispasibenko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 16, 2021
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snow-covered Caucasian peak
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
snow mountain
Mountain Images & Pictures
blue sky background
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
outdoors
Nature Images
peak
ice
glacier
Free stock photos
Related collections
Bloom
441 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant
minimal
177 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Tiny People in a Big World
226 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers