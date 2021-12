Tropical foliage; unknown genus & species. There are a number of plants within the family Araceae that have arrowhead-shaped leaves like these. Because this one was growing so close to the ground, I might guess that it's some kind or Arisarum. If anyone has a positive ID please message me, I'd appreciate it! Taken at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden during the International Aroid Society show, 2016.