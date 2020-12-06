Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Great Langdale, Ambleside, UK
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
great langdale
ambleside
uk
steel beam
lake district
quarry
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
ice
mountain range
HD Snow Wallpapers
peak
HD Water Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
glacier
Free pictures
Related collections
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Soleil
106 photos
· Curated by MARCO MUSUMECI
soleil
HD Grey Wallpapers
united state
Transportation
748 photos
· Curated by sd winter
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle