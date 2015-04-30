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Philip Swinburn
pjswinburn
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flowing water between green grass during daytime
Creek in a valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1000D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
trees
grass
river
farm
field
valley
fence
stream
wilderness
trail
irrigation
creek
buttermere
glacial
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