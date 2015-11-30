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Austin Prock
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flower bouquet on tree trunk
Bouquet in a tree
A map marker
Lake Forest, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
wedding
trees
grey
bouquet
floral
blossom
flora
wedding flowers
canon
weeding
united states
lake forest
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