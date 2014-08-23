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Matthew Henry
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Floodlights shining at the top of a light pole with a pitch black background
Floodlights at night
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 23, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
architecture
night
light
beige
light bulb
lights
bright
dark room
bulb
shine
shiny
pole
light pole
bulbs
floodlights
shaddow
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