Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Brooke Cagle
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
flock of hen near gray wall
Arkansas chickens
A map marker
Arkansas, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
animals
farm
chicken
farming
farmer
eggs
feather
country
barn
hen
organic
chickens
rooster
poultry
shed
hens
roosters
coop
barnyard
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20