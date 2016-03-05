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flock of flamingos drinking water
Flock of Flamingos
A map marker
Bursa Hayvanat Bahçesi, Bursa, Turkey
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Published on
March 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
pink
wildlife
river
grey
lake
birds
sunlight
tropical
eating
flamingo
outdoors
feather
stream
wild
drinking
wing
flamingo wallpaper
turkey
Public domain images
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