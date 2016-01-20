Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Max Lawton
maxwelllawton
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
flock of birds flying above snow covered mountain during daytime
Birds flying over mountain
A map marker
Queenstown, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Kiss X4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
bird
mountains
clouds
snow
free
new zealand
birds
rock
heaven
mountain range
flying
queenstown
cloudy
summit
swarm
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20