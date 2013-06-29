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Vadim Sherbakov
madebyvadim
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flatlay photography of camera module parts
camera components
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
engineering
metal
electronics
lens
machinery
gear
equipment
canon
toolkit
spare parts
cannon
parts
breakdown
pieces
piece
apart
exploded view
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