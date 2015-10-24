Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alec Cutter
aleccutter
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Architecture
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
Flatiron Building, New York
Symmetry
A map marker
Flatiron Building, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
new york
new york city wallpaper
grey
buildings
urban
tower
brick
black white
symmetry
facade
corner
flatiron building
flatiron
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20