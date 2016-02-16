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Food & Drink
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flat-lay photography of vegetable soup on white ceramic cup
Red Curry
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Published on
February 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
green
hot
red
cooking
food photography
healthy
lunch
meal
asian
cook
bowl
eat
chili
curry
thai
closeup
spicy
peppers
restaurant
Historical images
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