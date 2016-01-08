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Andy Chilton
andyc
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flat lay photography of mug on brown wooden chopping board
Baking a Pie
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
kitchen
apple
fruit
wellness
table
cooking
brown
baking
food and drink
cook
prepare
kitchenware
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