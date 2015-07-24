Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Gabriel Ghnassia
gabrielghnassia
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
flat lay photography of bunch of yellow and red bell peppers
Colorful Bell Peppers
A map marker
Tel-Aviv, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fruit
orange
red
street
fruits
colorful
vegetables
yellow
market
tomato
vegetable
pepper
produce
bell pepper
paprika
plant
israel
flora
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20