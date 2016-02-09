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flat lay photography of assorted-color mechanical tool set
Plumbing toolkit items
A map marker
Cervejaria Küd, Nova Lima, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
desk
workshop
beer
workspace
plumbing
tools
gear
tool
flatlay
toolkit
screw
screws
tub
pliers
building tools
brazil
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