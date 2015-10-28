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flaming guitar digital wallpaper
Guitar on fire
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
fire
orange
red
smoke
guitar
graphic
flame
musical instrument
flames
burning
burn
blaze
burning guitar
fiery
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