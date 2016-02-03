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Brandon Day
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flag of USA with flag pole
Patriotic American Flag
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 3, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
clouds
white
red
usa
america
wind
flag
united states
july
american
veterans
day
memorial
waving
american flag waving
united
states
4th
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