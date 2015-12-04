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Ian Baldwin
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flag of U.S. America hanging on white painted concrete wall
Coffee shop menu
A map marker
Press Coffee Bar, Dayton, United States
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Published on
December 4, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
cafe
usa
drink
shop
relaxation
espresso
united states
pub
cappuccino
american
soft drink
shot
macchiato
hot drink
expresso
united states of america
business
dayton
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