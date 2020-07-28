Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sindhudweepa Sharma
@sindhudweepa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 28, 2020
samsung, SM-J730GM
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
temple
hinduism
udupi
tank
lord krishna
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
hotel
vehicle
boat
transportation
architecture
monastery
housing
HD Water Wallpapers
urban
neighborhood
worship
shrine
resort
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Far From That
11 photos
· Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Vegan
154 photos
· Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Nature
102 photos
· Curated by Christian Neff
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers