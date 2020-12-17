Go to Michaela Murphy's profile
@micmurph12
Download free
brown concrete building under white sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Charleston, SC, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

charleston
sc
usa
architecture
building
arch
parapet
stained
prison
condemned
bars
historic
overgrown
lentil
lockdown
abandoned
dirty
scum
haunted
spooky
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

buildings 🏠
58 photos · Curated by Alex Turkan
building
House Images
housing
buildings
30 photos · Curated by Valora Plays
building
abandoned
outdoor
Horror
327 photos · Curated by Kitty Doesstuff
horror
Halloween Images & Pictures
spooky
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking