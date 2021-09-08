Unsplash Home
懒 羊羊
@msilihin
午朝门公园, 南京市, 中国
September 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
明朝雕刻的碑，1911年被英国人盗走后寻回。已经磨损很多。
