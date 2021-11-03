Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrian Hernandez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Eisenhower park, NY
Related tags
35mm
film photography
35mm film
kodak ultramax 400
building
handrail
banister
factory
architecture
balcony
refinery
office building
power plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
FOOD PORN
194 photos
· Curated by Nuria Zapata
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant
Workspaces
82 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
work
desk