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Federica Campanaro
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five brown wooden chairs
Chairs on cable line
A map marker
Otranto, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1000D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
art
design
grey
chair
perspective
flying
experimental
fly
chairs
cable
artsy
seat
italy
otranto
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