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Ben Harritt
benharritt
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fishing boats on shore
Stacked boats
A map marker
Deam Lake State Recreation Area, Borden, United States
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Published on
March 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
clouds
cloud
grey
lake
sand
boat
group
line
coast
see
boats
shore
many
united states
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