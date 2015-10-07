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Kimson Doan
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fireworks display
Celebrations near a forest
A map marker
South Lake Tahoe, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
outdoor
night sky
night
light
trees
stars
grey
fireworks
park
celebration
california
silhouette
firework
sparklers
tahoe
redwood
nighttime
firework background
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