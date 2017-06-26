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Matteo Vistocco
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fireworks display
I fuochi di San Giovanni.
A map marker
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
night
grey
fireworks
celebration
celebrate
skyscraper
italy
outdoors
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