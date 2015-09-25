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Ales Krivec
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firewood on river
After logging
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
trees
hills
deforestation
woods
hill
climate
Stock Photos & Images
pine trees
pine
timber
puddle
log
lumber
logs
pile
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