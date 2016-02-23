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Radek Grzybowski
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firewood lot
Firewood for the winter
A map marker
Gliwice, Poland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 23, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
pattern
trees
scenery
fog
outdoors
poland
cold
mist
cloudy
foggy
snowy
wood wall
firewood
fire wood
tree trunks
cut wood
wood stack
background
wood
4K images
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