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Mike Kenneally
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filled white cup on top of white saucer surrounded by coffee beans
Coffee beans and cappuccino
A map marker
Ireland
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Published on
November 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
restaurant
tea
table
coffee shop
morning
drink
cup
coffee bean
latte
mug
beverage
cappuccino
beans
foam
bean
caffeine
roasting
saucer
Historical images
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