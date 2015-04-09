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Jeremy Ricketts
jeremydgreat
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filled white cup on top of gray saucer
Espresso
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
wood
grey
table
bar
drink
shop
cup
espresso
latte
plate
pub
spoon
wooden
caffe
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